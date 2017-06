With St. Patrick's Day finally here, the News 4 Today crew took to the Kelly Green and wore and if I do say so myself, wore it pretty well. Al and Michelle were able to wear the green for the entirety of the show but I was only able to wear my green for our last segment. Our Chroma-Key or green screen would've caused the bow tie to disappear all together. At least the green was able to come out for a little! Happy St. Patrick's Day!