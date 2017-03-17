Yankton, SD JCPenney store set to close in June - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Yankton, SD JCPenney store set to close in June

Posted:
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -

JCPenney announced in February they would be closing stores and now they've released the list. 

In Siouxland, the JCPenney in the Yankton Mall in Yankton, South Dakota is one of the locations that will begin the liquidation process on April 17. 

In total, they will be closing 138 stores and 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by store closures. 

In a statement, JCPenney said, "The company is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders. Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company."

The company said most stores will be closed in June. 

See the full list nationwide here: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.