Yankton, SD JCPenney store set to close in June

According to a Sears Holdings news release, the Kmart store in Sioux City is listed among other stores set to close in the spring.

JCPenney announced in February they would be closing stores and now they've released the list.

In Siouxland, the JCPenney in the Yankton Mall in Yankton, South Dakota is one of the locations that will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

In total, they will be closing 138 stores and 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by store closures.

In a statement, JCPenney said, "The company is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders. Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company."

The company said most stores will be closed in June.

