March Madness spurs vasectomy boom

March Madness is underway and a new study shows there is actually a loss, to the tune of $2 billion, in productivity in the workplace. However, one type of business welcomes this time of year to boost revenue.
March Madness is underway and a new study shows there is actually a loss, to the tune of $2 billion, in productivity in the workplace.

However, one type of business welcomes this time of year to boost revenue. 

Many urologists see a double-digit increase in the amount of men coming in to get a vasectomy. 

It is a quick procedure that keeps men off of their feet and on the couch for a couple of days.

