Healthbeat 4: Life lessons in the classroom

When you peek into Ms. Nelson's class at West Monona Middle School, it looks like every other 6th grade science class.

However there's more than just talk of fossils going on in room 118. Just three weeks ago, the 46-year-old basketball coach, teacher and mother of three went to the doctor and found a lump in her breast.

"I went in for a mammogram, just for a normal checkup," said Heather Nelson, breast cancer patient, "When he [the doctor] took me back to his office and had all of his computer screens and said the words, then it kind of hit home."

Next, Heather had a biopsy on the mass and waited for the results --- which came during first period.

"I stepped out and the doctor said it was positive," said Nelson.

Rather than dwell and worry about the what ifs, Heather has taken her time of trial into a life lesson for her students.

"Education these days you want to relate it to real life situations," said Nelson, "And you can't get more real than this."

And she has done just that.

"They are actually asking so I just tell them what I'm going through," said Nelson.

So far the students have learned about the testing procedures, what makes up a cancer cell and how your genetics can affect cancer.

"We learned that if one cell gets it then it might spread to another cell," said Brandon Erlandson.

"It's easier to know what's going on and what's she's going through that's going to make her better," said Kristina Schild.

"She's taken her illness that she has and turned it kind of into a positive," said Kaylea Gray.

Heather says one of the hardest parts of this journey is being away from her students.

"I was gone last week, I was gone a couple days before," said Nelson, "I'm assuming it's going to get worse if I have to have surgery or something like that."

While there a lot of unknowns, one thing is for certain she has a team of Spartans ready to help her fight.

"She's a very tough minded individual and I communicated with her that she was a fighter and would be able to beat cancer," said Tim Chesnut, West Monona Middle/High School Principal.

