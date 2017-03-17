Iowans seeing a delay in state tax refunds

The state tax return delay is causing frustration for Iowa taxpayers.

But what's causing the delay?



"I would expect that the reason for that is that, my guess is that the state has some finical issues as we all know about and they've got some shortfalls. So, I would bet that they're delaying some of the refunds until they get some of the late payers in," says Bob Scott, R.E Scott Company.

But, the Iowa Department of Revenue says the reason for the delay is to protect taxpayers from criminal activity.

They've been buckling down on criminals who are after your refund.

"But, this year because the proliferation of tax refund fraud has been so dramatic we have really beefed up our fraud engines. And, we're taking even more time to check and verify that the refund that we send out is really going to the person who deserves it," says Victoria Daniels with the Iowa Department of revenue.

Daniels says the state wants to make sure people are getting the right refund.

So just how long will it going to take for Iowans to see a refund in their accounts?



"We are telling people to allow at least eight weeks, it may take less time than that," says Daniels.

The long wait for state tax returns is resulting in many calls to the Iowa Department of Revenue, as well as companies who prepare taxes.

The thing both tax preparation companies and the Department of Revenue can agree on?

Taxpayers are just going to have to be patient.