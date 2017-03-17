Spencer officials seeking volunteers for RAGBRAI 2017 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spencer officials seeking volunteers for RAGBRAI 2017

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -

Officials planning for Spencer's RAGBRAI 2017 are looking volunteers.

People can volunteer for a number of committees, including Housing, Hospitality, Entertainment and Publicity.

RAGBRAI 2017 runs from July 23 to the 29th.

After riders travel from Orange City to Spencer on July 23, they will go to Algona the following day. 

People who would like to volunteer are asked to fill out the following form. 
 

