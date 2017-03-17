Leeds Barbershop leads the way in St. Baldrick's Fundraiser

The largest private fundraiser to raise funds for childhood cancer research took place Friday in the Sioux City neighborhood of Leeds.

Leeds Barbershop is leading the way in the fight against childhood cancer research with their annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Fundraiser.

Forty volunteers offered to have their heads shaved in this fundraising event, many in memory of loved ones.

"I've lost two grandmothers, one grandfather, an aunt, all to cancer, it means a lot to me to be able to help out with finding a cure for cancer any way I can." said Shawn Timblin, St. Baldrick's Volunteer.

Although men were in skirts, the women didn't shy away from the challenge and donated hair to make wigs for women suffering cancer hair loss.

For 13-year-old Taryn Davidson from Lawton, donating eight inches of her hair, was a family event.

"My dad did it last year, so I did it this year with him," said Taryn Davidson, St. Baldrick's Volunteer.

Many shaved their heads and some even shaved their beards.

"Our goal was $20,000 and we are at $23,000 and still counting," said Les Wilt, Event Organizer, St. Baldrick's Event Organizer.

Every shaved head and every strand of hair is crucial to the fight against cancer as every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer.

"It's for a great cause, cancer research for kids you couldn't ask for a better cause," continued Wilt.

Of those diagnosed, one in five children will not survive and for those that do, they often suffer long-term treatment.

Donations raised at these events support the development of childhood cancer treatments and grants, organizers say this is the best chance kids have of growing up cancer free.