Bodega 401 opens in downtown Sioux City

A new Siouxland restaurant had its official opening today.

Bodega 401, located at 401 Pearl Street, opened after being under construction for about half a year.

Only the bar is open right now. It will remain open through Saturday, then re-open later next week.

They will eventually be serving food along with brick oven pizzas.

The indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant has a capacity of more than 200 and a view of downtown Sioux City.

Some of the special features include beer growlers so you can take your favorite beverage with you.



They will also have wine lockers to keep your favorite wine on hand upon your return. And for those music lovers you can connect your music opp to the digital juke box.

"The first concept was to actually demolish the building, the project itself was really more of a historic preservation project and an adaptive reuse project," said Wil Worthington, KC Engineering.

"I am excited about the architecture, I like the way the building looks from the outside, I am real excited about these patios they are something that you will not see anywhere else in town," said Jeff Conley, Owner, Bodega 401.

It will be about a month before the outdoor patio opens and a few months after that for the rooftop.