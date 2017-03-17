Sen. Joni Ernst faces hostile crowd at town hall meetings

Updated story from the Associated Press:

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst met with confrontational crowds in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids where she was repeatedly shouted down and booed over the GOP health care reform plan.

Ernst drew laughter and booing when she said many of the millions of people likely to lose insurance under the bill will willingly chose not to buy insurance once the mandates under the current law are lifted.

She also faced shouts for suggesting climate change is a natural occurrence and booing when she said states should decide whether money is spent funding Planned Parenthood.

She drew applause when she said Donald Trump should release his tax returns.

For most of the hour-long town hall meetings at Coe College in Cedar Rapids and Drake University in Des Moines she endured shouting.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa was in Cedar Rapids, Iowa today speaking with voters at a relatively heated town hall meeting.

It's a part of her 99 County Tour.

Hundreds of people packed into Sinclair Auditorium to voice their concerns on a number of issues -- from health care, to climate change.

But the issue at the top of everyone's list -- planned parenthood.

"We know that one, Planned Parenthood is not the foremost provider for women's healthcare in the United States" said Senator Ernst. "But it is, it is, the number one provider for abortions in the United States"

Senator Ernst says there needs to be a broader plan families can pick and choose from.