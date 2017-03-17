New Iowa State University design program for Sioux City

A new program is set to open in the Iowa State University Design West building in Sioux City this fall.

The program will allow students to complete coursework at Design West and Western Iowa Tech before transferring to the Iowa State campus.

This allows them to take one year of the College of Design's first year program.

Also, these courses will be taught by faculty members from Iowa State at this location.

Staff at Western Iowa Tech are thrilled to get this program going.

"It's really an honor for us to be able to extend the partnership that we have with ISU and bring more options to Siouxland for people in this area," said Terry Murrell, President of Western Iowa Tech.

Iowa State officials says when everything is finalized, this will make it easier for students in the area to minimize the time that they're required to do at Iowa State.

With this program being so unique it will help them reach out to students in this area.

"That offers us is the ability to give our specialized curriculum in this building along with the social sciences, humanities, math and physics so students can take a one year program, a freshman program here and then apply to our professional program," says Cameron Campbell, ISU College of Design Associate Dean for Academic Programs.

The community looks for big things to happen within this new program.

Both colleges are looking forward to this new opportunity for the Sioux City region.

