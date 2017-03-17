Siouxland band picked to open for Bon Jovi in Chicago

A Siouxland band getting a big break next weekend.

Anna Taylor and her group 35th and Taylor first got together six-years ago.

The artist from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa now goes to the University of South Dakota and is still following her musical dreams.

The band just got picked out of hundreds to open for Bon Jovi in Chicago next Sunday night at the United Center.

"Almost hard to believe we got the call we have this opportunity.. we are beyond excited to share our music with 23,000 people."

You might remember Anna Taylor from when she auditioned for "The Voice" a few years ago.

She made it to the blind audition round.

"Being on "The Voice" at the age of 15 was incredible for me. I still have a ton of friends I made by appearing on that show. Being surrounded by other musicians and the judges helped me grow as an artist."

