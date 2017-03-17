Child seat inspection to go on Saturday at Sioux City fire stati - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Child seat inspection to go on Saturday at Sioux City fire station

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Parents with small children can have their child seats for their cars properly inspected and fit this weekend. 

Fire Station 3 at 2630 3rd Street will have a certified technicians on hand from 10 am to 1 p.m. 

The inspection and fitting is free of charge. 

