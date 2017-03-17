Child seat inspection to go on Saturday at Sioux City fire station

Parents with small children can have their child seats for their cars properly inspected and fit this weekend. Fire Station 3 at 2630 3rd Street will have a certified technicians on hand from 10 am to 1 p.m. The inspection and fitting is free of charge.
In December, the Sioux City Community School District announced changes to its talented and gifted program.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com