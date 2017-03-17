Erskine retires from Storm Lake PD after 33 years - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Erskine retires from Storm Lake PD after 33 years

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

After 33 years of service, one of Storm Lake's finest is stepping away. 

Assistant Chief Todd Erskine is retiring from service from the Storm Lake Police Department. 

Today a reception was held at the Storm Lake Fire Station for him. 

