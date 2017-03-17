Federal Court rules against Des Moines Water Works in lawsuit against 3 northwest Iowa counties

New developments in the federal lawsuit involving three countries in northwest Iowa and Des Moines Water Works.

On Friday a federal district court dismissed claimed made by Des Moines Water Works against Sac, Buena Vista and Calhoun Counties.

The drainage districts upstream were accused of putting high levels of nitrates in the Racoon River.

In a news release Bill Stowe from Des Moines Water Works says he's disappointed in the ruling.

He says "the state legislature should now spend its time addressing long-term solutions to our serious water problems instead of meddling in affairs best left to local communities."

The Board of Water Works Trusties now plans to review the options it has available in the case.

Federal District Court Rules Against Des Moines Water Works; State Legislature Should Address Drainage District Pollution

In March 2015, Des Moines Water Works’ Board of Trustees filed a federal lawsuit against the Sac County Board of Supervisors, Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors and Calhoun County Board of Supervisors, in their capacities as trustees of 10 drainage districts. The complaint alleged the named drainage districts are point source polluters as defined by the Clean Water Act and Iowa Code Chapter 455B, and demanded the drainage districts take all necessary actions to comply with the Clean Water Act. In addition, Des Moines Water Works demanded damages in an amount required to compensate for the harm the drainage districts caused by their unlawful discharge of nitrate.

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 17, 2017) – The United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa issued its ruling today in Des Moines Water Works’ lawsuit against the Boards of Supervisors in Sac County, Buena Vista County and Calhoun County. In his ruling, Judge Leonard Strand dismissed all of Des Moines Water Works’ claims. The ruling states that the Iowa Legislature is the appropriate body to address the state’s water quality crisis.

“We are disappointed in the ruling and the court’s unwillingness to recognize the profound water quality impacts that pollution from drainage districts has on Iowa waterways,” said Bill Stowe, CEO and General Manager, Des Moines Water Works. “Perhaps the state legislature should now spend its time addressing meaningful, long-term, sustainably-funded policy solutions to our serious water problems instead of meddling in affairs best left to local communities.”

The ruling states that drainage districts have no authority to redress Des Moines Water Works’ harm, thus the utility has no standing to sue the drainage districts. Since the ruling concluded Des Moines Water Works could not bring this lawsuit, the ruling does not address whether agricultural drainage tile is a “point source” as defined by the Clean Water Act. The ruling also states Des Moines Water Works cannot assert claims based on the Iowa and United States Constitutions against drainage districts.

As an independent water utility, the sole focus of Des Moines Water Works is to provide safe and affordable drinking water to the 500,000 Iowans it serves every day. “Water quality is an issue that we obviously take very seriously, and the outcome of the lawsuit will not change that. While many in the agriculture community took issue with the lawsuit, nobody objected to the facts that we presented in the case. Those facts still remain, and we must address them in a deliberate and meaningful way,” said Stowe. “In fact, Chief Justice Cady of the Iowa Supreme Court recognized in his opinion on January 27, that: ‘One of the fundamental principles of law is for remedies to be available when we discover wrongs. Pollution of our streams is a wrong, irrespective of its source or its cause.’”

The Board of Water Works Trustees will review its options.

