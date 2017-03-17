A cooler Saturday, then a very mild Sunday to enjoy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A cooler Saturday, then a very mild Sunday to enjoy

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We've gotten to enjoy a very nice St. Patrick's Day across the area with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s.  

We're going to continue to see above average temperatures in our 7-day forecast but some of those days will certainly be warmer than others.  

In fact, we may see our temperatures go down a bit heading into Saturday with more of our highs in the 50s.  

The warmest of the days quickly comes our way on Sunday when some of us could get all the way into the low 70s for highs.  

Then cooler weather moves back in for Monday but highs will still be in the 50s as we'll be looking at more clouds in the region.  

There are no big systems moving at us until later in the week when chance of rain could come our way from Wednesday into Thursday with maybe even some flakes of snow mixed in at times.  

Highs during that time will range from the upper 40 to lower 50s.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.