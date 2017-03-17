A cooler Saturday, then a very mild Sunday to enjoy

We've gotten to enjoy a very nice St. Patrick's Day across the area with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s.

We're going to continue to see above average temperatures in our 7-day forecast but some of those days will certainly be warmer than others.

In fact, we may see our temperatures go down a bit heading into Saturday with more of our highs in the 50s.

The warmest of the days quickly comes our way on Sunday when some of us could get all the way into the low 70s for highs.

Then cooler weather moves back in for Monday but highs will still be in the 50s as we'll be looking at more clouds in the region.

There are no big systems moving at us until later in the week when chance of rain could come our way from Wednesday into Thursday with maybe even some flakes of snow mixed in at times.

Highs during that time will range from the upper 40 to lower 50s.