Cyclones ready to battle big Boilermakers

Iowa State will play Purdue in round two of the NCAA tournament on Saturday.

Iowa State beat Nevada, 84-73 on Thursday to advance to the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament against fourth-seeded Purdue. The Boilermakers, the regular season champion of the Big Ten, opens as a one point favorite and could pose some problems for the Cyclones.

Iowa State's inside defense has been suspect at times this year and that could be an issue against Caleb Swannigan and 7'2" teammate Isaac Haas, who combine for 31 points per game. The task of helping stop the Boilermaker big men partly goes to Cyclone freshman Solomon Young, who hopes to limit their chances.

"You just got to keep them off the post, push them out, don't let them get any deep catches, and if you do just try your best to not let them score," said Young.

"We've played big teams the whole year, so we're familiar with playing bigger teams, but never this big," said senior Deonte Burton.

"We've got to do a great job of defending the post," said head coach Steve Prohm. "We're probably going to have to guard it a couple different ways throughout the game and see the best way for us to defend that."

The Cyclones and Boilermakers tip off at 8:40 Saturday night on TBS.