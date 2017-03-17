Iowa Secretary of Agriculture responds to Water Works ruling

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey issued the following statement regarding the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa dismissing the lawsuit by the Des Moines Water Works against three drainage districts in Northwest Iowa.

“The dismissal of this lawsuit is very welcome news and takes away an unnecessary distraction from the collaborative efforts underway to improve water quality in Iowa. Iowa farmers, landowners, cities, businesses, homeowners and many other partners are taking on the challenge of improving water quality and we are seeing exciting results. There is still a lot of work to be done, but I truly believe that by working together, we can make big strides.

“Since the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy was released in 2012, we have worked hard to reach out to farmers and all Iowans to encourage them to try one new thing to address water quality. We remain committed to building on the momentum that has been established and continuing to advance our collaborative, research based approach to address this important issue.”