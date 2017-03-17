Musketeers start long homestand with win over Team USA

The Sioux City Musketeers opened a seven-game homestand with a 2-1 win over Team USA on Friday night at the Tyson Events Center. The first place Muskies improve to 33-10-5-2 with the victory.

Sioux City scored both goals in the first period, less than a minute apart. Eeli Tolvanen scored at the 11:45 mark to give the Muskies the lead. Just :59 seconds later, Solan Bakich found the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.

Team USA (20-27-1-2) cut the lead in half with a goal by Jake Goldowski in the second period. Sioux City goaltender Matiss Kevlenieks made 15 saves while Sioux City peppered Team USA with 50 shots. The two teams combined to go 0-for-7 on power plays.

The same two teams will play on Saturday night at 7:05. Sioux City will host Fargo on Tuesday, Waterloo on Friday and Dubuque on Sunday of next week.