St. Patrick's Day floats take over downtown Sioux City

Friday night, 50 floats showed off their holiday spirit at the Sioux City St. Patrick's Day parade downtown.

Hundreds of people lined Fourth Street in their best green outfits, from tutus, to hats, to any other creative ideas they could come up with.

It was an opportunity for friends and family members to enjoy the Irish holiday together.

"We got a little bit of Irish in us and it's fun and Sioux City's got a lot of stuff to do, you just got to get out and do it," said Lisa Miller, a Sioux City resident.

"There was music going and we got the beads and candy, we got to see you guys, so yeah," said Mickey Haider, a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa resident. "Was it a lot of fun?" "Yeah, it was really interesting," said Haider.

Groups who had floats in the parade included: Sioux City fire Rescue, Sioux City police, Hard rock Hotel and Casino, local Girl Scouts, Soho Kitchen and Bar, and many more.

This was the ninth year the city had the parade.