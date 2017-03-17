Iowa farmers take extra precautions to prevent bird flu

With confirmed cases of bird flu in Tennessee and possible cases in Alabama, Iowa's Department of Agriculture is making sure to take precautions to prevent an outbreak like the one two years ago.



"We've seen some other cases around the world and Europe and in Asia," said Bill Northey, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. "Certainly to have it closer again in the U.S. is concerning to everybody. And, I know that Iowans and those in the Midwest have invested a lot in their biosecurity since the last outbreak two years ago. So, all very hopeful."



In 2015, 77 farms had confirmed cases of the bird flu and 34 million birds had to be euthanized in Iowa.



It took months, but all the farms have been repopulated at this time.



Since then, there have been added precautions to prevent the disease.



"Looking at all the trucks of the vehicle traffic coming onto the farm and they limit that or run it through a disinfecting truck wash before if comes on to the farm," said Northey. "In many cases, employees shower in and shower out of a facility."



And while, added precautions are being taken since then, Northey says, the new cases in other parts of the U.S should not be overlooked.



"For the extra steps that happen when we see poultry that has avian influenza in another state, we require another level of permitting of poultry products that comes from those states into Iowa," he said.



Iowa had $600 to $800 million in losses from the 2015 outbreak.



It's a number they hope to never repeat with the efforts they've put in place since then.

