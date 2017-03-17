Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders? raises money for Sioux City schools

Are you smarter than a 4th grader?

Several public figures in Sioux City spent Friday night trying to figure that out for themselves.

"Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders?" is the name of the game--similar to the hit television show, "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?"

Contestants competed in an effort to raise money for the Sioux City Public School Foundation.

Foundation officials say the idea is a great way to show off some of Sioux City's smart cookies.

"The great thing about "Are You Smarter Than Our 4th Graders?" is it's just a fun evening. It's an easy way for people to come out, enjoy their time, and all of the fun to support public education and students in our community," said executive director of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation, Kari Kellen.

One of the Sioux-lebrity contestants was KTIV's very own Matt Breen.

All donations raised will go towards Sioux City's public schools.