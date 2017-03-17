Seven agencies brought in to fight massive fire in Wayne County - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Seven agencies brought in to fight massive fire in Wayne County

WAYNE, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

A massive fire in Wayne County brought in seven different agencies to fight the flames that burned around 260 acres of field and 100 hay bales.

The fire engulfed a two mile rural area of Wayne 12 miles north of 275 Friday afternoon.

With heavy winds and dry conditions smoke was able to be seen from the highway.

It's unknown what started the grass fire. 

Norfolk, Winside, Wisner, Humphrey, Wayne, Hoskins and West Point fire and rescue all responded.

No one got hurt.

Northeast Public Power was also on scene to provide assistance with any electrical concerns.


 

Can't Find Something?

