Iowa state legislators tour Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center

A high ranking Democrat in the state of Iowa visited Sioux City on a fact-finding mission surrounding law enforcement in the community.

Senate Democratic Leader, Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids, and representatives, Chris Hall and Tim Kacena of Sioux City, toured the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, Friday, to learn more about the county's innovative justice initiatives.

"These are important programs that help people divert people from jail and prison, which helps save taxpayers money-- that's one of the factors that makes these courts important-- and second, and more importantly, they really help restore human lives," said Sen. Hogg.

"When you talk about Iowa's most vulnerable citizens, it is people who are experiencing hardship," said Rep. Chris Hall.

"Some of them are going through the court, some of them are veterans or are trying to wade through drug and alcohol rehabilitation. And when you short-fund Iowa state agencies and departments past the point where they are able to function, you are also damaging the fabric of our society," said Hall.