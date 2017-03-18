Parents learn importance of car seat safety

It seems simple to put your child in a car seat and drive off to your destination.

But, as some parents learned Saturday, you may not be doing it correctly.

Nine out of ten parents install their child's car seat incorrectly.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and Mercy Medical Center teamed up to get parents the resources needed to change those statistics.

And,local parents are seeing the benefits of Saturday's free car seat check.

"It's very discouraging. I'm very glad I came down here because otherwise I don't know what I would do if... means I didn't hook it up the right way," says Briealee Delal, mother of four.

Parents were able to work hands on with experts to learn the proper techniques of installing car seats.

Sioux City Fire Rescue hopes to prevent injuries in case of an accidents with car seat checks.

"One thing that the fire department strongly encourages that people take the time to be safe with their children and we would much rather be preventative in those aspects to where the kids are safe," says Tom Standish, Sioux City Fire Marshal

All parents want their children to be safe, but there's a lot of factors that go into installing a car seat.

Each vehicle is different and that requires the proper knowledge to install.

Not only does the make and model of your car factor in but so does the type of car seat.

"I think that everyone has good intentions to keep their children safe in the car but, car seats can unfortunately be complicated. So, we're really just here to help be a resource for them, making sure that we are getting the right fit for those kiddos in the car so we can keep them all safe," says Amy Scarmon, Safe Kids Coordinator with Mercy Medical Center

The car seat safety check was eye-opening for parents who attended.

"I would really encourage you for at least the next car seat check to come down, wherever they're having it, and have done because it's very, really helpful," says Delal.