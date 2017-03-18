State lawmakers open up about budget concerns

The Sioux City School board hosted local lawmakers this morning for a forum.

Educators were able to ask State Representatives Jim Carlin, Tim Kacena, Chris Hall and State Senator Rick Bertrand questions about what's currently happening in the house and senate.

The state budget was on the minds of many people at today's meeting.

Representatives on both sides of the aisle spoke at today's forum about why the state will have to dip into its reserve fund.

"Republican leadership indicated this week that they will take $130 million out of the state's cash reserve account because of the projected shortfall in revenue. $130 million dollars out of our cash reserves is something that is very rare for state government to consider especially at a time where, for all factors considered, the economy is doing fairly well," says Hall

The reason for the $130 million being taken out of the state's reserves?

Both parties say it's because of a lack of revenue.

"Well it's a tough budgeting year the way it is, but the reality is when you have... the reality is if the Ag community is down. I mean corns down, beans down, I mean people aren't spending. It's a cyclical thing when it comes to Iowa. It's really no one's fault. You know, Iowa's republican, we're always saying we have a spending problem. We're spending too much but, at the end of the day this is very cyclical and I think what you'll see in the next few years as revenues grow and spending is brought back, I think those revenues will bounce back," says Bertrand.

Bertrand says the biggest expenditures for the state are the expansion of medicaid and education.

He says nearly 56-percent of the budget goes towards public education.