IBP Ice Center holds Curling Classic

The seventh-annual Sioux City Curling Classic took place this weekend at the IBP Ice Center.

Twenty four teams hit the ice for the two-day tournament, which started Friday.



The goal of curling is to slide stones down the ice, and, with the help of sweepers, get as many stones as possible closer to the center of the target than your opponent.

This event helps grow the sport in the Siouxland area.

"That's always been the intention of the Curling Classic, is to take it to that next level, get some interest and just create a league," said IBP Ice Center Event Coordinator Todd Lien. "There's teams in Omaha, Sioux Falls that they could play against too, so that's always been our desire to do with this program."

The Curling Classic wrapped up Saturday evening with a playoff bracket.