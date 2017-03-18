IBP Ice Center holds Curling Classic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

IBP Ice Center holds Curling Classic

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Twenty four teams competed at this weekend's Curling Classic in Sioux City. Twenty four teams competed at this weekend's Curling Classic in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The seventh-annual Sioux City Curling Classic took place this weekend at the IBP Ice Center.

Twenty four teams hit the ice for the two-day tournament, which started Friday.
    
The goal of curling is to slide stones down the ice, and, with the help of sweepers, get as many stones as possible closer to the center of the target than your opponent.

This event helps grow the sport in the Siouxland area.

"That's always been the intention of the Curling Classic, is to take it to that next level, get some interest and just create a league," said IBP Ice Center Event Coordinator Todd Lien. "There's teams in Omaha, Sioux Falls that they could play against too, so that's always been our desire to do with this program."

The Curling Classic wrapped up Saturday evening with a playoff bracket.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.