Short-lived return to 70s Sunday as spring-like weather continues

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We've had a nice stretch of weather going in Siouxland and Saturday was no exception.

It was a little bit cooler but we still saw highs for much of the area up in the 50s.

Southerly flow kicks in tonight helping to keep us mild despite mostly clear skies as lows only fall into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will soar Sunday on the back of breezy winds out of the south.

Many of us will reach the 70s for highs.

Temperatures start a cooling trend Sunday night and highs Monday will be back in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

We'll be even cooler Tuesday and Wednesday as we stall in the upper 40s.

Chances for rain start Tuesday and stay with us through the rest of the week.

The best chances are from Thursday into the day Friday.

A few flakes could mix in Tuesday morning and again Thursday morning.

