Police were called to an assault with the threat of a firearm and knife in Spirit Lake earlier today.



When Spirit Lake Police arrived to the scene around 1 p.m., the suspect fled and barricaded himself in a random house.



The regional High-risk entry and arrest team were then called in to assist the arrest.



Just after 2 p.m., the suspect exited the residence and was arrested without incident.



Names have not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing.