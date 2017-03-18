Gausman withdraws his name for Omaha Superintendent - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gausman withdraws his name for Omaha Superintendent

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

Sioux City Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Omaha Public Schools superintendent position. 

Gausman was one of two finalists for the position. The other candidate, Khalid Mumin, also withdrew his name for consideration. 

In an interview with KTIV's Mason Mauro, Gausman said he and Mumin were notified from the search firm for the school board on Saturday morning, that there wasn't strong enough support for either candidate from the board. 

The school board in Omaha was expected to meet on March 20th to discuss and choose the next superintendent for Omaha Public Schools.

