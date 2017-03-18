Musketeers clinch playoff spot after thrashing of Team USA

Eeli Tolvanen collected two goals and two assists, Charlie Kelleher and Odeen Tufto each notched a pair of goals and an assist and the Musketeers throttled Team USA on Saturday, 8-1.

Sioux City set the pace with a big first period. Kelleher got the Muskies on the board, and Tolvanen notched both his goals in a span of six minutes to give Sioux City a 3-0 lead after one period.

Team USA got a goal from Patrick Giles, but Sioux City responded with three more goals. Tufto and Brian Rigali scored a minute and a half apart, and Carson Vance added a goal to make it 6-1 after two. Vance also added two assists.

Kelleher and Tufto each pushed one more across in the third period. Philip Knies, Joey Matthews, Connor Mayer, JC MacLean and Jackson Keane were among the 11 Musketeers to record an assist.

The Musketeers were 2-for-3 on the power play. Todd Scott got the win in net, seeing only 15 shots on the night. Scott made 14 saves.

With the weekend sweep of Team USA, Sioux City (35-10-5-2) clinches a playoff spot. Sioux City is still in first place in the Western Conference, with 77 points. The Musketeers are back in action on Tuesday, hosting Fargo at 7:05 p.m.