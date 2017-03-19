Spring Collections Craft Fair brings thousand to Sioux City Convention Center

Siouxlanders experienced one of the region's largest craft show's this weekend.

117 vendors brought their handmade creations to the Sioux City Convention Center.

Those in attendance were able to get anything from home decor to homemade fudge.

The convention center saw over 3,000 guests on Saturday.

This years Spring Collection Craft Fair was a little different than in year's past.

"All handmade items so all hand crafted. We made that switch this year so most of the vendors here, we have maybe one or two that are grandfathered in but other than that it's 100% handmade." says Adrian Kolbo, Event Producer for the City of Sioux City.

Admission was just $5.

The craft show started on Saturday and ended Sunday at four.