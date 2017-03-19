Spring Collections Craft Fair brings thousand to Sioux City Conv - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spring Collections Craft Fair brings thousand to Sioux City Convention Center

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (AP) -

Siouxlanders experienced one of the region's largest craft show's this weekend. 

117 vendors brought their handmade creations to the Sioux City Convention Center. 

Those in attendance were able to get anything from home decor to homemade fudge. 

The convention center saw over 3,000 guests on Saturday. 

This years Spring Collection Craft Fair was a little different than in year's past. 

"All handmade items so all hand crafted. We made that switch this year so most of the vendors here, we have maybe one or two that are grandfathered in but other than that it's 100% handmade." says Adrian Kolbo, Event Producer for the City of Sioux City. 

Admission was just $5. 

The craft show started on Saturday and ended Sunday at four. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.