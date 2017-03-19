New display at aviation museum honors Flight 232

Nearly 28 years after Flight 232 crashed in Sioux City, the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation is adding something new to its collection.

The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation has always honored Flight 232.

But, Executive Director of the museum, Larry Finely has been after a large scale model of the plane that went down so many years ago.

"When we were in the planning stages for the 25th anniversary of the 232 crash here at Sioux Gateway Airport, I was looking for a large scale model of a DC-10 and try as I might, I could not find one" says Larry Finely, Executive Director of the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

The 25th anniversary passed and the museum had no model.

Months after the ceremony Finley's phone rang.

And this time he was greeted with good news.

"This is exactly what I was looking for. I never thought I would actually find one that was designed this way" says Finley.

After his national search of a DC-10 model, this came as a great surprise.

Finley asked the caller where the model was.

The answer stunned Finley.

"The family donated it to us and it was as close as Moorland, Iowa. Over by Fort Dodge is where this model came from."

The one twelfth scale model of the plane that crashed here in Sioux City underwent a bit of a make over.

The plane was painted in the original colors of Flight 232.

Now, that DC-10 model is on display at the museum.

The meaning behind the model is what Finely holds close.

"This would be a good way to recognize Cpt. Haynes and the crew as well as all the emergency responders to add it to our display here at the museum" says Finley.