Sioux City City Council to vote on Long Lines remodel

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council will review plans for a remodeling project at Long Lines Recreation Center.

The remodel is part of a space auditorium project at the recreation center.

It includes polishing concrete treads and installation of new handrails, contoured bench seating, and arena sports flooring in the auditorium.

The project is budgeted for $451,200 over fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

If accepted by council, bids for the project will begin on April 11.

Construction on the project will be completed by August 24.