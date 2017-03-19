Cooler but still above average day to start spring

What a pleasant day we had for our Sunday!



Even though it was the last day of spring we saw a full May preview with temperatures launching into the 60s and 70s across the area.



O'Neill even reached the mid 80s!



In Sioux City we fell short of the record of 80 degrees but still were 25 degrees above average.



The warm spell will end as quickly as it began as we cool back to the upper 50s Monday.



Still it won't be a bad day with plenty of sunshine.



The changes really start to take hold Monday night as a system gives us a chance for a rain/snow mix through Tuesday morning.



Any snow that accumulates will melt fairly quickly.



A chance for an isolated shower or two exists Wednesday.



Temperatures on both days will be in the upper 40s.



A stronger system moves in Thursday and gives us our best chance for rain through Friday.



There could even be some thunderstorms Thursday night!



Things calm down for the weekend with temperatures staying in the mid 50s.