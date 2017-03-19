Cyclones' NCAA run ends at hands of Purdue - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cyclones' NCAA run ends at hands of Purdue

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Iowa State lost to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 on Saturday. Iowa State lost to Purdue in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32 on Saturday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Caleb Swanigan had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Purdue reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years with a wild 80-76 victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.
   
The Cyclones erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, taking their first lead of the game on Deonte Burton's two free throws with 3:11 left. 
But P.J. Thompson responded with a critical 3-pointer for the Boilermakers, and Swanigan made several huge plays in the final minutes.
   
After Dakota Mathias missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 11 seconds left and Purdue clinging to a 78-76 lead, Swanigan tracked down the rebound to set up Thompson's free throws with 7 seconds remaining. Monte Morris missed a 3 on the other end, and time ran out for Iowa State.
   
Vince Edwards had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue (27-7), and Isaac Haas finished with 14 points.

