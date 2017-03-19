Health group: Up to 250,000 Iowans at risk under GOP bill - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

A hospital association estimates a Republican-backed plan to replace the Affordable Care Act could leave up to 250,000 Iowans without health insurance.

Others speculate the change could destabilize the entire Medicaid system that serves poor and disabled people.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates 24 million Americans will lose health care coverage over the next decade under the proposal.

The Iowa Hospital Association, which represents 118 hospitals, has estimated through statistical data that between 200,000 and 250,000 Iowa residents will lose coverage.

Gov. Terry Branstad has reiterated his support for repealing the ACA, but his office and the state agency that oversees health care in Iowa says an analysis of what the overhaul would mean to the state would need to wait until Congress approves a bill.

