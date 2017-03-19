Nebraska officials to study pheasant behavior in the state - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska officials to study pheasant behavior in the state

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska wildlife officials are planning to expand their research about pheasants.

As part of the research, scientists will fit birds with radio collars and leg bands to learn more about their movements.

The research project involves the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Commissioner Pat Berggren says understanding what drives pheasant populations will help the state implement its pheasant plan.

The pheasants will be monitored over three years.

More details of the state pheasant plan are available online at www.Outdoornebraska.gov/pheasantplan.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.