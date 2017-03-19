Luau fundraiser for Sioux City man battling cancer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Luau fundraiser for Sioux City man battling cancer

Posted:
Paul Craft & family Paul Craft & family

A fundraiser with some island flair took place in Sioux City this weekend.

First Christian Church hosted a Luau to benefit on Saturday to help Paul Craft.

The Sioux City man is battling cancer.

The community got together for some good food, a silent auction, plus some singing and other entertainment.

Proceeds will be used to help Craft with his treatment and transportation to and from the Mayo Clinic.    

For more information on Craft's cancer fight click here: https://www.gofundme.com/paulcraft

