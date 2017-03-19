Unanswered questions surrounding death of man from Cuming County - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Unanswered questions surrounding death of man from Cuming County, NE

Posted:
CUMING COUNTY, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

We're still waiting for authorities in northeast Nebraska to release more information about the death of a Cuming County, Nebraska man.

The body of 64-year-old Ernie Warnock was found in his burned home between Bancroft and Rosalie.

The reason he died isn't being released yet.    

The fire was discovered last Saturday afternoon.

Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Cuming County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Fire Marshal were called to the scene.

Friends and family have put together a Go Fund Me account for Warnock.  You can find it here: https://www.gofundme.com/erniewarnockmemorial

