Double trouble caught on nanny camera by parents in New York State

Getting one toddler to sleep can be hard enough. But two? That's double trouble. 

Andrew and Ryan, identical 2-year-old twins in New York state, are showing the world just what it looks like in a viral video.

The boys are seen hopping out of their cribs, climbing onto a couch, moving pillows, cushions and toys into a pile on the floor, even upturning their mattresses. 

It's enough to induce some head-shaking among parents -- if you can stop laughing, that is.

The boys' parents condensed their seven-hour overnight adventure into about two minutes. The video has been watched more than 11 million times since it was posted to Facebook on March 13. 

