Cyclone seniors leave lasting legacy

Saturday night, Iowa State's season ended in an 80-76 loss to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



It was the last game for the most successful senior class in Cyclones history.

Seven seniors saw their careers end Saturday. Three of them - Matt Thomas, Naz Mitrou-Long and Monte Morris - Leave Iowa State with three Big 12 championships, and never missed the NCAA Tournament.



The class also came away with two Sweet 16s, four 20-win seasons, and a program-best 100 wins over the last four years.

"It's been so special," said senior Naz Mitrou-Long. "It's been so special man to be able to represent this university, this school, this fanbase along side these guys and for the coaching staffs that I played for."

"Some of the accomplishments that we were able to do is something that I'll look back probably 10 years down the line and really cherish those types of things, but right now I'm not really thinking about any of that stuff," said senior Matt Thomas.

Iowa State finishes their season 24-11.