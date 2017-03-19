Sailors travel 2,000 miles along the Missouri River in old-fashioned paddle boat

A trip down the Missouri, but the journey's begin and end flow miles from Sioux City.

"Ever since I was ten-years-old working at the family bait shop in Pierre down by the river, my mind has drifted away to the river and often times I've wanted to just go where it goes," said River Boats LLC Pilot Caleb Gilkerson.

"Man, you don't get to do a trip like this once in a lifetime, travel the whole Missouri River, so I wouldn't turn down this for nothing," said Gilkerson's sailing partner, Wes Williams.

Caleb and his boating buddy, Wes, are sailing this river boat from Cincinnati, Ohio, all the way to Pierre, South Dakota, all the way through, and what makes it even more unique, is Sunset here has been sailing for 55 years.

"I just always wanted to have a real old-fashioned steamboat paddle-wheeler," said Gilkerson. "I guess, for me, they just hold that part of my heart, where our history lies with those paddle boats making their way up the river being people and supplies."

Historic is right.

The "Spirit of Cincinnati," nicknamed "Sunset" by the sailors was commissioned back in 1962.

Her age has shown along the near 2,000 mile trek.

Gilkerson and Williams rebuilt two motors and revamped the paddle wheels' supply trains.

The ancient river vessel only sails from 4 to 5 miles per hour, so the adventure that began back in November still has one last leg to trudge along.

"Ya know, really one of the most driving factors is missing those that you love back home and wanting to see this dream come true and get back to them," said Gilkerson.

The duo is excited to see their family and friends when they drop anchor in Pierre in three weeks.

But, life on the water will be missed and the memories will never drift away.

"Even though I have a horrible memory, I'm pretty sure I'll remember every day of this trip for sure," said Williams.

"We're good let's go home," said Gilkerson.

You can follow along with the sailors the rest of the way to the finish line.