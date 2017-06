The last day of winter saw temperatures surge across the area.



Almost everyone reached the 70s and several cities touched 80 degrees.



Most of our cities ended up just short of a record high though.



Sioux City was one degree shy of hitting the 80 degree record set in 1921.



Norfolk reached 80 but that fell short of their record of 82.



O'Neill did manage to tie their record of 85 degrees today.