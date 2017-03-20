Threatening note sent to Muslims at Des Moines center rattles community

A leader of the Islamic Center of Des Moines plans to meet with authorities to discuss a threatening note found in the center's mail.

Dr. Samir Shams is president of the center, and he says he found the handwritten note Sunday morning. The writer said Muslims were a "vile" people and said President Donald Trump would "do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews." The note was signed only "Americans for a Better Way.

Shams says Muslims have to take such notes seriously. He says he plans to meet Monday with the FBI.

The Iowa chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called in a news release for a hate crime investigation. The council says similar messages have been sent to other mosques in Iowa and other states.