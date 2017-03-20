Warm and pleasant start to Spring

After a beautiful late Spring-Like day yesterday with near record temperatures, today will be a bit cooler but still above average for this time of the year. Highs will be topping out near 60° this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine as high pressure builds in from the north. This will begin to move east later on today allowing for NE winds to take over and a system to move in from the west. A mix of rain and snow will be possible late tonight into the day tomorrow with some minor accumulations of an inch or less possible. Another shot at showers will be possible Wednesday as a disturbance moves in possibly changing over to a mix of rain and snow into our Thursday.

A stronger area of low pressure moves in during the day Thursday with rain likely throughout the day. The rain looks to last all the way through our Friday becoming heavy at times. We could even hear a few claps of thunder Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall accumulation could top out near and maybe above an inch across the viewing area before the storm winds down early Saturday. The sunshine returns Sunday but it will be rather short lived as another front moves in Monday giving us a chance at some t-showers. Temperatures look to stay near and above average through the week with highs climbing back towards 60° Friday into the weekend after dipping back into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer