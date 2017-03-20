Fire near Lake McConaughy contained

Fire crews in Nebraska are working into the early morning hours Monday to fight a rash of raging wildfires that struck the state over the weekend.



Fire officials say the fire is contained but is still burning.



More than a dozen fire departments were called in Sunday around noon when the flames sparked again.



The fire initially started and was put out late Saturday night.



Roughly, about 800 acres have been destroyed and several homes were lost in the fire.



Area residents who are safe from the flames are counting their blessings.



"My first thought was, Our first thought was, 'go home and get the dog,' and that's what we got, and by that time the law was coming up the driveway telling everybody to get out," Kathie Berry, an evacuee said. "We have quite a few friends and neighbors who have completely lost everything. We are one of the very very fortunate people to have a house, We still have a home, barely"



Fire authorities speculate this fire was human-caused but haven't yet said exactly how the it started.