Fire crews fight a grass fire along I-29 south of the Floyd Monument Monday

A grass fire in Sioux City kept fire crews busy Monday.



The fire sparked between Highway 75 Business and I-29 North near the Sioux City Water Treatment Plant.



Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the fire just before 10:30 this morning.



Crews extinguished the fire around 11:15.



Fire officials believe a train passing by sparked the flames that ignited the fire.



A number of hot spots left the field between highways charred after crews put the fires out.



