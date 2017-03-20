Fire crews fight a grass fire along I-29 south of the Floyd Monu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire crews fight a grass fire along I-29 south of the Floyd Monument Monday

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Grass fire between Highway 75 Business and I-29 Northbound near the Sioux City Water Treatment Plant. Grass fire between Highway 75 Business and I-29 Northbound near the Sioux City Water Treatment Plant.
I-29 DOT CAMERA: Sioux City - South of RR Bridge I-29 DOT CAMERA: Sioux City - South of RR Bridge
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A grass fire in Sioux City kept fire crews busy Monday. 
 
The fire sparked between Highway 75 Business and I-29 North near the Sioux City Water Treatment Plant. 
    
Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the fire just before 10:30 this morning. 
    
Crews extinguished the fire around 11:15. 
    
Fire officials believe a train passing by sparked the flames that ignited the fire. 
    
A number of hot spots left the field between highways charred after crews put the fires out. 
    
 

