ISU President leaving for job in Alabama

Iowa State University President Steven Leath is leaving Iowa and taking a new job at Auburn University in Alabama.
The Auburn Trustees have named Dr. Steven Leath as the university's 19th president. See more information from KTIV's sister station, KWWL: http://www.kwwl.com/story/34950976/2017/03/20/reports-isu-president-could-leave-for-job-in-alabama?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_KWWL
