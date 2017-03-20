Tennessee student and teacher are still missing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tennessee student and teacher are still missing

A teacher and student are still missing, and there are very few leads as to where they may be.

It has been almost a week since the AMBER Alert was issued for Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins.

"To be honest with you, I know Mr. Cummins - he is from my hometown. I know his family, they are all good people," said Brent Cooper, Maury County District Attorney General.

Cooper charged Tad Cummins this week for a sexual interaction between him and a student, Elizabeth Thomas, at his school.

"This really seems to be out of character for the Tad Cummins I knew growing up, and I just hope that Tad realizes that the best thing for him to do is to call his family or the sheriff's department," said Cooper.

Cummins was a teacher at Culleoka and was suspended and later fired this week after the AMBER Alert was issued.

