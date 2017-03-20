Spring officially arrives today!

Today marks the official start of Spring or the Vernal Equinox. What that means is that the tilt of the earth is exactly north to south on its axis and not tilted giving each of the hemisphere's about equal day and night. Astronomical Spring officially began today at 5:29 AM CDT and will signify longer days, earlier dawns, and later sunsets. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, the days are getting shorter and nights longer. A chill is in the air. Fall is here, and winter is coming! Also during the equinox, the sun appears overhead at noon as seen from Earth’s equator. All of this means that Sumner is just a few months away and warmer weather is coming! Happy First Day of Spring!