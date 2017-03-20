Spring officially arrives today! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spring officially arrives today!

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Some statistics on the arrival of Spring in Siouxland. Some statistics on the arrival of Spring in Siouxland.
(KTIV) -

Today marks the official start of Spring or the Vernal Equinox. What that means is that the tilt of the earth is exactly north to south on its axis and not tilted giving each of the hemisphere's about equal day and night. Astronomical Spring officially began today at 5:29 AM CDT and will signify longer days, earlier dawns, and later sunsets. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, the days are getting shorter and nights longer. A chill is in the air. Fall is here, and winter is coming! Also during the equinox,  the sun appears overhead at noon as seen from Earth’s equator. All of this means that Sumner is just a few months away and warmer weather is coming! Happy First Day of Spring!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.